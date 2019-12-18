Photo: Prescott Valley Youth Wrestling impresses at Safford Middle School Invitational
Prep Wrestling
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 11:54 p.m.
Four wrestlers from Prescott Valley Youth Wrestling placed in the the 18-team Safford Middle School Invite on Saturday, Dec. 14. Deion Zamora (8th grade) placed first at 78 lbs., Wallace Stooks (8th grade) placed third at 104 lbs., Jackson Perkins (8th grade) placed third at 133 lbs., and Kaden Martinez (8th grade) placed third at 154 lbs. The team placed eight overall. (Jack Perkins/Courtesy)
