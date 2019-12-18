Obituary Notice: Phelecia Hatch

Phelecia Hatch, 54, of Prescott, Arizona was born on October 20, 1965 in Hollywood, California and passed away on December 12, 2019 in Prescott. Funeral services are to be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1001 Ruth Street in Prescott. Final interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, Utah on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.