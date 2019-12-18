Obituary Notice: Alex E. Leyba
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 9:28 p.m.
Alex E. Leyba, 82, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 16, 2019 in Prescott Valley. A visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a chapel service starting at 2:00 p.m., both at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley. Interment will follow at Middle Verde Cemetery in Camp Verde, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
More like this story
