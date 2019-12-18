Obituary Notice: Alex E. Leyba

Alex E. Leyba, 82, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 16, 2019 in Prescott Valley. A visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a chapel service starting at 2:00 p.m., both at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley. Interment will follow at Middle Verde Cemetery in Camp Verde, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.