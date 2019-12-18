Obituary: Merle Ann Crow (Douglass)
Merle Ann Crow (Douglass), age 72 of Silver City, New Mexico, passed away December 16, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona. Merle was born April 16, 1947 to James and Irene Douglass.
She graduated from nursing school at the Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in El Paso, Texas in 1969. She worked as an OB nurse for many years, delivering countless babies in Prescott. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her 9 grandchildren, they were her pride and joy. She enjoyed a close relationship with God and was a strong believer all her life. Merle was a survivor and a fighter, and she will be greatly missed.
Merle is survived by her husband, Douglas Crow, her loving children, Lara Stafford (Mark) and their 4 children, Ryan Thowson (Yumiko) and their 3 children, Kimberly Harris (Chris) and their daughter and Lynn Thowson (Luis) and their son along with many other extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Irene and her brother James Douglass.
Memorial service will be held December 21 at 10 a.m., at the Heritage Memory Mortuary located at 131 Grove Ave in Prescott. All loved ones are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Community Pregnancy Center 928-778-7654.
Information provided by survivors.
