Local nonprofits invited to grant application workshops in Prescott, Prescott Valley

Organizations serving Yavapai County are invited to attend a grant application workshop hosted by ACF of Yavapai County. The grant workshop will equip local organizations with helpful knowledge in preparing for the annual competitive grant cycle. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: December 18, 2019 7:52 p.m.

Organizations serving Yavapai County are invited to attend a grant application workshop hosted by ACF of Yavapai County. The grant workshop will equip local organizations with helpful knowledge in preparing for the annual competitive grant cycle.

Attendance is mandatory for any organization wishing to apply for a grant in 2020. Topics to be discussed include an overview of the ACF online grants center, grant guidelines and elements of an effective application.

Representatives from nonprofits, public schools, government agencies and tribal entities are invited to attend one of the five workshops offered. The same information will be provided at each workshop, so organizations are encouraged to attend the one that works best with their schedule.

Additionally, a new grant opportunity for animal welfare is available this year.

Here are two in the quad-city area:

Grant Application Workshop – Prescott: Scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Yavapai College, Prescott Campus, Building 3, Room 119, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. RSVP online at ACFGrants0121.eventbrite.com.

Grant Application Workshop – Prescott Valley: Scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Prescott Valley Library, Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley, RSVP online at ACFGrants0127.eventbrite.com.

Registration begins 30 minutes prior to start of each workshop.

For more information, contact ACF of Yavapai Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at 928-583-7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org or ACF of Sedona Regional Director Jennifer Perry at 928-399-7218 or JPerry@azfoundation.org.

Information provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

