OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Re-telling the story

Originally Published: December 18, 2019 9:01 p.m.

Editor:

In the Courier’s Thanksgiving edition, columnist John Stossel re-told the story of the Pilgrims’ failed attempt at growing corn communally. This oft-referenced bit of history for the purpose of discrediting socialism is true. It is also propaganda—propaganda in what it leaves out. The Pilgrims and all other English colonies practiced socialism from the beginning, in the form of militias to protect against outside threats, port infrastructure, town centers and roads and a collective effort to put out fires. Circumstances compelled our ancestors to see that, in some cases, socialism was a more sensible solution than capitalism, specifically when it came to common needs and common threats.

Fast-forward to the 21st Century and we see the Stossels of America doing everything they can to discredit, what Bernie Sanders labels, “democratic socialism” while embracing it every day in thought, voice and action. “We need a strong military to protect our ‘freedom!’” … “Government needs to build a new post office!” “The Town needs to fix these potholes!” “I’m a law and order American!” “No more controlled burns! Hire chipping crews instead!” “Keep government hands off my Social Security and Medicare!” “Dial 9-11!” …And on and on.

I agree with John Stossel and my conservative friends on many points. In some cases, socialism can and does destroy individual initiative. But be honest and, therefore, credible. We all benefit greatly from a large dose of democratic socialism mixed in with our “capitalist” society, and always have. Cherish, don’t disparage, the arrangement.

Jon Vick

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Stossel: Thanks, private property!
Column: Thankful for property
Stossel: Grateful for not starving
Stossel: Shut up, they explain
Stossel: Chinese Big Brother

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries