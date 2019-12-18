Letter: Re-telling the story

Editor:

In the Courier’s Thanksgiving edition, columnist John Stossel re-told the story of the Pilgrims’ failed attempt at growing corn communally. This oft-referenced bit of history for the purpose of discrediting socialism is true. It is also propaganda—propaganda in what it leaves out. The Pilgrims and all other English colonies practiced socialism from the beginning, in the form of militias to protect against outside threats, port infrastructure, town centers and roads and a collective effort to put out fires. Circumstances compelled our ancestors to see that, in some cases, socialism was a more sensible solution than capitalism, specifically when it came to common needs and common threats.

Fast-forward to the 21st Century and we see the Stossels of America doing everything they can to discredit, what Bernie Sanders labels, “democratic socialism” while embracing it every day in thought, voice and action. “We need a strong military to protect our ‘freedom!’” … “Government needs to build a new post office!” “The Town needs to fix these potholes!” “I’m a law and order American!” “No more controlled burns! Hire chipping crews instead!” “Keep government hands off my Social Security and Medicare!” “Dial 9-11!” …And on and on.

I agree with John Stossel and my conservative friends on many points. In some cases, socialism can and does destroy individual initiative. But be honest and, therefore, credible. We all benefit greatly from a large dose of democratic socialism mixed in with our “capitalist” society, and always have. Cherish, don’t disparage, the arrangement.

Jon Vick

Prescott Valley