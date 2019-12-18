Letter: Re-telling the story
Editor:
In the Courier’s Thanksgiving edition, columnist John Stossel re-told the story of the Pilgrims’ failed attempt at growing corn communally. This oft-referenced bit of history for the purpose of discrediting socialism is true. It is also propaganda—propaganda in what it leaves out. The Pilgrims and all other English colonies practiced socialism from the beginning, in the form of militias to protect against outside threats, port infrastructure, town centers and roads and a collective effort to put out fires. Circumstances compelled our ancestors to see that, in some cases, socialism was a more sensible solution than capitalism, specifically when it came to common needs and common threats.
Fast-forward to the 21st Century and we see the Stossels of America doing everything they can to discredit, what Bernie Sanders labels, “democratic socialism” while embracing it every day in thought, voice and action. “We need a strong military to protect our ‘freedom!’” … “Government needs to build a new post office!” “The Town needs to fix these potholes!” “I’m a law and order American!” “No more controlled burns! Hire chipping crews instead!” “Keep government hands off my Social Security and Medicare!” “Dial 9-11!” …And on and on.
I agree with John Stossel and my conservative friends on many points. In some cases, socialism can and does destroy individual initiative. But be honest and, therefore, credible. We all benefit greatly from a large dose of democratic socialism mixed in with our “capitalist” society, and always have. Cherish, don’t disparage, the arrangement.
Jon Vick
Prescott Valley
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: