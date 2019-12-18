Join Quad-City Interfaith Council in Prescott

The Quad-City Interfaith Council (QCIC) would like to invite faith and organization leaders throughout the Prescott area to join its monthly group.

The group works to build an inclusive community in which people of all religious traditions respect and appreciate one another.

The QCIC sponsors interfaith programs, engages in community service projects and works to inform and educate the community about area events.

One of its primary projects is Operation Deep Freeze, a cold weather emergency shelter run in conjunction with The Salvation Army and the Coalition for Compassion and Justice. The group strives to promote cooperation, unity and human dignity.

The group includes people from many religious traditions and service organizations throughout the Quad Cities. It meets at noon on the second Tuesday of each month at Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St., Prescott.

For more information, see the QCIC Facebook page at facebook.com/quadcityinterfaith.

Information provided by Quad-City Interfaith Council.