Holiday Shopping: Last Minute Non-Profit Stocking Stuffer Bazaar, Dec. 21

Stop by the "Last Minute Non-Profit Stocking Stuffer Bazaar" at the Prescott Activity Center, 824 E. Gurley St. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Come and check out over 50 vendors from non-profit organizations, service groups, schools and scouts who will be selling one-of-a-kind handmade crafts, gifts and baked goods.

Santa will also be visiting from 12 to 2 p.m. and children visiting Santa with an adult will get a free gift.

Hosted by Yavapai County Jeep Posse. For more information, visit stocking-stuffer-bazaar.com.

