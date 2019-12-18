Holiday lights contest map now available, vote for your favorite

Entries for the 2019 Courier Christmas Lights Contest have been submitted, and now readers are able to vote for their favorite decorated house. You can find a map of the holiday lights here.

Sponsored by R.E.D. Plumbing, the annual Courier Christmas Light Contest awards a $1,500 prize for the most votes. Second place is $1,000 and third is $500.

Voting begins Thursday, Dec. 19, and is scheduled to end on Christmas Day, which is Wednesday, Dec. 25.