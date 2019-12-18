Gun is 'Great Equalizer': Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
COTTONWOOD — Paul Gosar claimed a God-given right to self-defense. Maria Lynam pleaded for common sense gun laws.
Before the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors heard a 10-minute presentation supporting the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment, more than a dozen gun supporters had already encouraged the county to follow Mohave County’s lead in becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
“As a woman, the gun is the great equalizer,” Williamson Valley resident Myrna Lieberman told the Supervisors in her presentation. “Thanks to our Second Amendment freedoms … we are responsible for our safety.”
Lieberman said that although the Red Flag law may be well intentioned, “history shows us that such laws can and did have horrific consequences.”
“Disarming innocent people will not stop crime,” she said.
Red flag laws allow police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. Arizona is not a Red Flag law state.
In his Dec. 18 letter to the County Supervisors, Gosar, the state’s District 4 representative stated that “there is no First Amendment without the Second Amendment.”
The letter was read by Penny Pew, Gosar’s district director and intergovernmental affairs.
EFFECTIVELY DEFEND
In November, Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to become a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights. Gosar, who voiced his support of the resolution passed by Mohave County, wrote that people in Arizona and in Washington D.C. “truly want to stop Americans from being able to effectively defend themselves.”
“When confronted with a bad guy with a gun, the only hope for self-defense will be another person with a gun,” Gosar wrote. “Strict, harsh and certain criminal punishment for violent criminals is the standard that history shows works.”
Randy Miller drove from his Phoenix home to tell the Yavapai County Supervisors that the Bill of Rights “was ratified as a promise.”
“We’re asking you to uphold your promise to the people,” Miller said.
Cornville resident Bill Chachkes told County Supervisors that “if we don’t support the Second Amendment, we don’t have the other nine” bills of rights.
“There are things that have to be done to put an end to the mass shootings,” Chachkes said.
‘HISTORIC GUN CULTURE’
But Lynam, a Prescott resident, told the County Supervisors that Yavapai County has “a historic gun culture” and that “gun control is a hot-button topic, especially for those (who) own guns.”
“There has been an epidemic of gun violence across the U.S. and many feel that it is a national emergency,” Lynam said. “If (you consider) a resolution making our county a Second Amendment sanctuary, I trust you will call town halls in your districts, asking your constituents whether they want such a resolution passed.”
Although the county has not drawn up a gun haven resolution, Chairman Randy Garrison said Wednesday the item could be agendized for one of the board’s January meetings, most likely in Prescott.
PERSPECTIVE
“I appreciate our county stepping up for our Constitution and Second Amendment rights,” the co-owner of Insight Firearms Shooting Center in Prescott Valley, Matt Seibert, told The Daily Courier.
Let’s put this into perspective, he said. “Our Second Amendment rights are the only things keeping us from becoming subjects of the state.
“Law enforcement only arrives on scene 2% of the time to stop the perpetration of a crime; 98% of the time law enforcement is there to pick up the pieces and take a report.
It’s the Second Amendment that gives Americans the ability to protect themselves, Seibert added.
