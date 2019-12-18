OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: ‘No crime’ can mean more behind the scenes

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 9:11 p.m.

From time to time, The Daily Courier receives questions about a group of police cars in a neighborhood. Lights, sirens, high-powered weapons, officers everywhere and traffic shut down are often commonplace.

Newsroom staffers respond to these calls too, cameras in hand to check out the scene, poised to report what is happening.

However, the law enforcement effort can disappear as quickly as it swarmed the area.

One recent incident resulted in a similar conclusion; the police told the Courier “no crime, no charges.”

What also was stated involved mental health issues, and that is where common sense trumps curiosity. It is along the lines of respect for our fellow man, which when mental health or even suicide are part of the equation, we stand down too.

Again, no crime, no charges, … sometimes no story.

This is where the actions of the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition come into play. The coalition is “building a healthy and safe community through partnerships and collaboration,” and the first goal is getting help for those in need.

This involves “deflection” of the person from a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge to a mental health provider who can diffuse the situation, and get the person in need the help they require. It also avoids that person sitting in the jail at $110 per day, where the focus is the criminal justice system and not necessarily mental health services.

While Yavapai County excels in focusing on both, the tally is near 2,000 cases of mental health needs in the past two years that have been deflected to services, rather than jail time, coalition representatives said.

Sirens and lights in your neighborhood disappear without explanation? It can be because something else was at play behind the scenes.

Law enforcement partnering with the mental health community: everyone, including the patient, wins.

As an aside, the Courier responds to and appreciates news tips. Feel free to send them to us at dCourier.com/submit. If there’s anything there, we will do our best to let you know.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bill will remove archaic insults
Letter: Mental illness
$250,000 grant to help YCSO address mental health issues
Chair of Suicide Prevention Coalition resigns for lack of help
Editorial: 'Therapeutic courts' address a dire need

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries