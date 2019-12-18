Editorial: ‘No crime’ can mean more behind the scenes
From time to time, The Daily Courier receives questions about a group of police cars in a neighborhood. Lights, sirens, high-powered weapons, officers everywhere and traffic shut down are often commonplace.
Newsroom staffers respond to these calls too, cameras in hand to check out the scene, poised to report what is happening.
However, the law enforcement effort can disappear as quickly as it swarmed the area.
One recent incident resulted in a similar conclusion; the police told the Courier “no crime, no charges.”
What also was stated involved mental health issues, and that is where common sense trumps curiosity. It is along the lines of respect for our fellow man, which when mental health or even suicide are part of the equation, we stand down too.
Again, no crime, no charges, … sometimes no story.
This is where the actions of the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition come into play. The coalition is “building a healthy and safe community through partnerships and collaboration,” and the first goal is getting help for those in need.
This involves “deflection” of the person from a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge to a mental health provider who can diffuse the situation, and get the person in need the help they require. It also avoids that person sitting in the jail at $110 per day, where the focus is the criminal justice system and not necessarily mental health services.
While Yavapai County excels in focusing on both, the tally is near 2,000 cases of mental health needs in the past two years that have been deflected to services, rather than jail time, coalition representatives said.
Sirens and lights in your neighborhood disappear without explanation? It can be because something else was at play behind the scenes.
Law enforcement partnering with the mental health community: everyone, including the patient, wins.
As an aside, the Courier responds to and appreciates news tips. Feel free to send them to us at dCourier.com/submit. If there’s anything there, we will do our best to let you know.
