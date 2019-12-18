Cold first half dooms Bears in loss to Lee Williams
Prep Boys Basketball
PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain boys basketball came close, but they never recovered from a woeful first half during a 47-35 region loss to Lee Williams on Wednesday.
The Bears took a step in the right direction to start Grand Canyon Region play by toppling Flagstaff 54-47 on Monday. However, they took two steps back as the Bears only mustered three field goals in the first half of Wednesday’s home defeat to Lee Williams.
“A lot of that goes to Lee Williams. They are really well-coached on the defensive end,” said Bears head coach Blair Hillig. “In the first half, we weren’t very patient, really struggled to get some ball reversals … and then when we did get some good looks, we just didn’t finish very well at the basket.”
Early on, the game itself was a low-scoring affair but Lee Williams had the upper hand throughout the first quarter. Bradshaw Mountain couldn’t buy a bucket and as a result, junior guard Carter John was the only Bear to score a field goal in the frame.
With an 8-3 lead going into the second quarter, Lee Williams continued to steadily move along and their defense utterly stifled the Bears’ offense. If it wasn’t for the Bears’ competent defense, the game would’ve been out of reach by halftime instead of just an 18-7 deficit.
Bradshaw Mountain had a lot regrouping to do heading into the locker room and by the way they came out in the second half, you’d think they were a completely different team. Whatever Hillig told his team during the break breathed new life into the Bears as they scored 11 unanswered points to start the third quarter.
“We just started taking smarter shots, we pushed the ball up the court and we moved the ball around and shared it more,” said guard Tripp Nestor.
A couple buckets by John, including a big and-1 layup to open the second half, shifted momentum in Bradshaw Mountain’s favor. With that 11-0 run, the Bears tied the game 18-18 but that was the closest they’d ever come to taking the lead.
Despite only tallying three points in that third quarter, the Volunteers still held onto a 22-19 lead before the final frame. And unfortunately for the Bears, their feverous comeback bid would end there as they once again went cold from the field in the fourth.
Lee Williams swelled their lead into double figures and eventually walked out of Bradshaw Mountain’s gym with a 47-35 win.
UP NEXT
The Bears (6-4, 1-1 Grand Canyon) will look to rebound on the road against Coconino (12-4, 2-0 Grand Canyon) on Friday. Prescott (2-3, 2-0 Grand Canyon) and Coconino are currently tied for first place in region while Bradshaw Mountain is tied with Lee Williams for third place.
“It’s a long season and they’re disappointed and in a way, it might serve as a point in our season where we say, ‘We got to focus and we got to work harder in practice,’” Hillig said. “So hopefully we can rebound in a nice way and look back and this will be a good loss for us.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball defeated Lee Williams 26-21 as part of Wednesday night’s doubleheader. The Bears improve to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in region action.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
