OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Birding: Winter bird feeding tips for happy, healthy birds

Courier Columnist Eric Moore.

Courier Columnist Eric Moore.

mugshot photo
By Eric Moore
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 7:40 p.m.

The winter solstice is this Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9:19 p.m.  While the days have been sunny and beautiful (when you are inside looking out the window!), if you have spent any time outside, you know that the brisk wind combined with our day time temperatures has made it downright frigid the last few days.    

Have you ever found yourself on a cold winter’s day looking out the window at the wild birds in your yard and wondering how they stay alive?  Maybe you’ve asked yourself questions such as, “How do they survive sub-freezing temperatures?”  Or, “How do they find enough food day after day to maintain their metabolism?”   

While many bird species migrate to warmer climates, there are perhaps just as many that stick around.  As you sit in your warm, thermostatically-controlled house, you might wonder, “What can I do to help wild birds that winter-over?” 

Here are some simple suggestions to make their lives a little easier:

• Consider feeding nutritious wild bird seed.  It will cost more, but the birds will benefit by the better-quality ingredients.

Uninformed consumers may have the impression that all bird seed is the same.  This is not the case.  Be an informed consumer — read the nutritional analysis information on the product label. Avoid box-store bird seed that contains filler ingredients, and is not formulated for the birds that occur in this part of the country. A blend with a variety of seed and nut ingredients that is high in fat and protein is best. 

• In addition to bird seed, put out suet feeders.  There are many different suet products available. It is important to read the nutritional analysis on the label, and choose a brand high in fat and protein that does not contain filler ingredients.  Suet appeals primarily to insect-eating varieties of birds. You can attract a wider variety of birds to your yard if you feed both seed and suet.

• Provide open sources of water.  Water that is accessible (not frozen) to birds is important, as birds need to bathe in the winter.  Clean feathers provide a greater insulating capacity than feathers that are dirty and matted. Using a heated birdbath, or a birdbath heater in an existing birdbath, is the best way to keep water open and accessible to birds in the winter time.

• Install nesting boxes for cavity-nesting birds.  Birds that nest in cavities also roost in cavities at night. It is not uncommon for cavity-roosting birds to roost communally, with several birds of the same species sharing a single bird house each night. Roosting together allows the birds to share body warmth, and conserves energy. 

• Create a brush pile using yard trimmings.  Throughout the year, as you prune and trim trees and shrubs in your yard, use the trimmings to create an artificial brush pile.  Brush piles create a place for birds to seek shelter from the elements, as well as a place to disappear into when a predator comes into the yard.

• Use feeders that protect bird seed from the elements.  If bird seed gets wet from rain or snow, it will get caked in the feeder and it is not healthy for the birds to eat.  There are a variety of feeder styles available that have either a roof or a dome to keep the seed dry. 

As you feed the wild birds in your yard, you will find a sense of inner satisfaction and enjoyment knowing that the birds will have it a little easier because of your help this winter.

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and, as usual, Happy Birding!

Eric Moore is the owner of Jay’s Bird Barn, with two locations in northern Arizona — Prescott and Flagstaff.  Eric has been an avid birder for over 50 years. If you have questions about wild birds that you would like discussed in future articles, email him at eric@jaysbirdbarn.com. 

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The benefits of feeding suet in winter
The scoop on suet
Read bird suet labels to ensure nutritional value
Column: Changing seasons, changing bird diets
Column: In the fall, replace your hummingbird feeders with suet feeders

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries