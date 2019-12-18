2-week lane restrictions planned on 89 between Deep Well Ranch Road, 89A begin Dec. 23
Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider an alternate route
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use Highway 89 in Prescott to plan for two weeks of lane restrictions while contractors install handrails along the sidewalk locations.
• North- and southbound 89 will have lane restrictions in both directions between Deep Well Ranch Road and Highway 89A from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays beginning Monday, Dec. 23, to Saturday, Jan. 4.
• There will be no restrictions on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
• Drivers should consider using Deep Well Ranch Road to Willow Creek Road as an alternate route.
• A 10-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information and map provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
