Rogers TOM JONES with The Motown Blossoms, Dec. 21
Come enjoy listening to Roger's TOM JONES with the Motown Blossoms perform at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
With 100 million records sold, the music of Tom Jones is beloved by all. This is a stunning tribute to the sensational Tom Jones with the addition of the Motown Blossoms so this event is pure musical magic. Enjoy listening to a record breaking string of Motown favorites by The Marvelettes, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, The Shirelles, Martha Reeves, The Van Dellas and many more performed live.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.
