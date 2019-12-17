Raising Prescott: Top 7 things to do with the family before Christmas

One of my favorite times of year is the holiday season, especially Christmas.

I have great memories as a child during the tough winter months growing up in Wisconsin, but since I’m a father now, it’s like I get to relive all of those great memories all over again!

In Prescott, dubbed Arizona’s Christmas City in 1989 by then-Gov. Rose Mofford, there’s generally plenty to do with the family during the holiday season, especially the week leading up to the big day!

With that, here’s my Top 7 things to do with the family in the Prescott area over the next week leading up to Christmas:

7) Movies at the Elks: “The Polar Express”

The Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center is scheduled to show “The Polar Express,” a story about a doubting boy who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

The movie is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St.

Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount, all proceeds go to the theatre’s community outreach programs.

6) Christmas Carolers, Dec. 19

Performing on the steps of the courthouse in downtown Prescott, Christmas carolers from Lincoln School will begin at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

The event is free for all ages.

5) “The Nutcracker Ballet,” Dec. 20-21

Stop by the Ruth Street Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, to view “The Nutcracker Ballet” put on by the James Family YMCA Dance Studio.

Tickets are $10 for ages 3-9, and $15 for ages 10 and older. For more information, visit prescottymca.org.

4) The Christmas story, Dec. 20-23

Experience the Christmas story at a drive-through display at Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Lane in Prescott Valley.

The display can be seen from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, through Monday, Dec. 23.

3) Christmas piano recital, Dec. 20

The Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department is putting on its annual Holiday Piano Recital from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

The event is set to take place at the Prescott Valley Civic Center in the activity room on the third floor, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

2) “Wildlights and Animal Sights” at the zoo, Dec. 20-21

There’s still time to visit the “Wildlights and Animal Sights” holiday light display Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and 21, at the Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott.

Viewing times are from 6 to 9 p.m., admission is $5 for members, $8 for non-members.

1) Quad-city Christmas lights tour

Speaking of lights, my family loves to view lights on Christmas Eve. We do it every year. And although there’s plenty of light displays in local neighborhoods throughout the quad-city area, we like to tour some of the larger displays.

A good place to start is the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 Skoog Blvd. From there, a drive through the Valley of Lights at Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St., before heading to downtown Prescott to see the courthouse plaza and all its wonder with thousands of Christmas lights.

The whole trip takes about two hours, and the kids will love it.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

