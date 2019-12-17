Prescott City Council mulls goals for 2020

From paying down its pension debt, to approval of a statewide ban on cellphone use while driving, to registration and taxation of vacation rentals, Prescott officials say the city is making inroads into the goals of its strategic plan.

Still, there are a number of new objectives in the works for the coming year that could take the plan even further.

Among the possible new goals: Creation of a new state park in the Granite Dells, and city authority to invest its own money toward Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) pension debt.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Prescott City Council heard two reports from city lobbyist Barry Aarons — one on the city’s strategic plan and another on the 2020 legislative agenda.

During a study session discussion on the existing strategic plan, Aarons noted that the city had achieved several of the goals and objectives that the council set several years ago in the existing strategic plan.

The first goal, for instance, was stabilization of the city’s general fund — an objective that stemmed from the $86.4 million in pension debt that the city faced in 2017. That year, Prescott voters approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax increase to help pay down the PSPRS debt.

Earlier this month, the council learned that the debt had dropped to about $56 million this year, thanks largely to the revenue from the sales tax.

While Prescott is not the only government in the state to face difficulties with the PSPRS, Aarons noted that the city faced some unique challenges, such as the impact from the tragic 2013 loss of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.

To help with that challenge, the city asked for, and the State Legislature approved, a $1-million-per-year state contribution to Prescott’s PSPRS debt for the next seven years.

The money was allocated to help with the estimated $13 million pension cost related to the Hotshots. That state allocation was in addition to the $5 million that the state allocated in 2013 and the $1 million approved in 2018.

Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr noted that the revenue from the sales tax had allowed the city to make steady progress. “We’re actually going to be the poster child of turning this around,” she said.

PSPRS INVESTMENTS

In another PSPRS-related matter, Aarons said the city is looking into an IRS Code Section 115 Trust Option, which would give local governments more control over revenues collected for pension costs.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, said Prescott is working with the City of Mesa to determine whether local governments already have the authority to set up a separate investment fund that would not be subject to the investment strategies of PSPRS, but would be held in a trust until the time it would be paid to the PSPRS.

Under the plan, Goodman said the city may be able to divert some of its funding into the account, where it would be allowed to grow outside the PSPRS system.

City Councilman Phil Goode voiced support for the idea, maintaining that the PSPRS has consistently failed to meet its expected rate of return on investments. “They’ve missed their goal, which means the liabilities (debt) will continue to grow,” he said.

Through the city’s own investment strategy, Goode said, “We could create our own diversified tool and potentially out-perform PSPRS.”

While several other council members said the idea was worth exploring, there were also questions about how the system would work, and which of the city funding sources would go toward the special investment account.

Goodman said he expects the matter will go back to the council for further discussion after the city hears a definitive answer on whether it has the authority to have its own investment plan.

POSSIBLE STATE PARK

The council also heard about the possibility of a state bill, sponsored by Rep. Noel Campbell, which would seek about $5 million from the state for a new Arizona State Park in the Granite Dells.

The details of the park are still to come, and Aarons cautioned that the $5 million request could be “an uphill battle” at the legislature — especially after last year’s $7 million in Hotshot allocations and the recent $1 million for the new terminal at the Prescott Regional Airport.

The land being eyed for a state park is separate from the Granite Dells land that is a part of the annexation negotiations with Arizona Eco Development, city officials say.

Aarons also emphasized several other accomplishments that the city had earlier sought, including 2019’s state approval of a ban on hand-held electronic devices while driving and the additional authority on registration and taxation of vacation rentals.

The 2020 session of the Arizona State Legislature is scheduled to begin in January.