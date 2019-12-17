Obituary Notice: Patrick Michael Jones
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 8:53 p.m.
Patrick Michael Jones, age 66, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away on December 12, 2019 in Paulden. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Chino Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
