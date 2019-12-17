Obituary Notice: Benjamin Franklin Cope Jr.
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 8:36 p.m.
Benjamin Franklin Cope Jr. was born on July 23, 1932 in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey and passed away December 13, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona.
A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. and Mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Germaine’s Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: