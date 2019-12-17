Obituary Notice: Benjamin Franklin Cope Jr.

Benjamin Franklin Cope Jr. was born on July 23, 1932 in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey and passed away December 13, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona.

A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. and Mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Germaine’s Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.