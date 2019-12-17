This New Year’s, resolve to help yourself and your neighbors

It’s always exciting to change the calendar from December to January. A new year is filled with potential and the chance to start fresh. And after the busy holidays filled with celebrations and tables of delicious treats, it’s not surprising that, according to a 2019 survey, 65 percent of people resolved to exercise more with the New Year.

But what if your New Year’s resolution could benefit more than just yourself? When you join community-based organizations like the Y, you’re committing to more than simply becoming healthier; you’re supporting the values and programs that strengthen the communities where you live.

“Community-based organizations like the Y provide the resources and opportunities that people need to reach their full potential, and supporting those organizations through membership and philanthropy helps ensure they can continue to help build the communities we all want to live in,” said Ryan Harlow, membership director.

Membership at the James Family Prescott YMCA helps provide support for programs that address school readiness, chronic disease prevention, employment skills training, teen leadership and so much more. From athletics to academic achievement, gymnastics to global education, and volleyball to volunteerism, the Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies — it strengthens people, families and communities.

“As our friends and neighbors look to make themselves healthier in the New Year, we want them to remember that when they join the James Family Prescott YMCA, they’re not simply joining a gym — they’re joining a community,” said Ryan Harlow. “The Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, and ensures that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.”

To learn more about joining the James Family Prescott YMCA, contact

Membership Director Ryan Harlow at 928-445-7221 or visit prescottymca.org.

About James Family Prescott YMCA

The James Family Prescott YMCA is a community within a community serving our diverse population in the quad-city area. As a leading nonprofit organization, the YMCA exists to strengthen the foundation of the community. The YMCA serves local communities in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey/Humboldt; offering more than 60 health, wellness and community programs within the four-building facility.



The YMCA is dedicated to providing affordable programs and services to benefit people of all incomes and backgrounds. Thanks to the generous support of those who donate to the Y’s Annual Campaign and other fundraising events, financial assistance is available to those who cannot afford the full fee and qualify for assistance.

The YMCA aims to provide each member with every opportunity to reach farther and improve their lives and the lives of those around them. Through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the YMCA’s goal is to inspire positive and lasting social change. For more information visit www.prescottymca.org.



About the Y

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children — regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. ymca.net

Information provided by the James Family Prescott YMCA.