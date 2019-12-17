Listen to The 3 International Tenors, Dec. 21

The 3 International Tenors Christmas performance will take place at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

This event is a tribute to some of the finest music in the world and features show stopping performances celebrating the virtuoso and careers of Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Enrico Caruso and others. This stirring show includes renditions of some of the most memorable songs ever written like “Time To Say Goodbye”, “Ave Maria” and “Nessun Dorma”. All your favorite Christmas songs are featured throughout the show for an unforgettable evening.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

