Letter: Gratitude for returned purse

This is a note of deep thank you to Lydia S. who found my purse at Sprouts Prescott parking lot. She then took the time to bring it to my home in Chino Valley.

Yes, I will pay it forward. I do now with my husband Wally and my 55-year-old son. Instead of gifts to each other, we give dog/cat food to the humane society and dog pound on Christmas, Valentine’s Day and birthdays.

These animals need it. Even rabbit food. Thank you again Lydia. It’s one more thing to be thankful for in life and being in this area.

Dianne Sypor

Chino Valley