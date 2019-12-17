I do not have dental insurance. Does this make receiving oral care unattainable?

I receive this question from many of the patients I see on a regular basis; and I understand the concern. Patients come in and they have pain or receive the news they need a solution for a missing or damaged tooth. We sit together for a meeting in my office, and they look at me with dismay saying, “How much is this going to cost me? I do not have dental insurance.” If this sounds familiar, you are not alone. In fact, it has been estimated that 74 million Americans do not have dental coverage. However, I never want this to be a hindrance in receiving the preventive and comprehensive care that you need.

It has always been my philosophy to support the patient’s needs first. At my practice, we work with the uninsured by offering most comprehensive and surgical cases to completion in house. We provide built-in discounts on large cases that are affordable and unrivaled in comparison to others in the community. Opportunities are offered to take advantage of Care Credit, which can be of assistance in paying for necessary dental work. State-of the-art technology and services are utilized to help catch and halt dental concerns early, saving you money in the long run. If you do decide you would like to take advantage of dental insurance through an employer, spouse or other resource, our helpful and knowledgeable front office coordinators work on your behalf to relay which plan and coverage may be best for your needs. It is of utmost importance to me and my team, to put your oral health needs first, despite how you choose to pay.

This is my 16th year practicing dentistry in Prescott. It has been a joy and a blessing being able to provide comprehensive, restorative, surgical and cosmetic services to the friendly folks in this area. My office would have never reached this milestone if not for your unwavering support. To show my gratitude to the community, I would like to invite you to an appreciation Hot Cocoa Social! This is a great opportunity for my staff and I to give back and show you just how much you mean to us! This open house event will include hot cocoa, homemade goodies and holiday cheer! Current and new patients are welcome. If you are looking for a new dental practice to call home, we are always accepting new patients, and would love to meet you and give you a tour!

This is the season of giving, and patients who may lack access to care are near and dear to my heart. That is why we will be holding a raffle offering many beneficial oral health products including: rotary toothbrushes, take-home whitening kits, gift cards and two grand prizes of dental scholarships for the uninsured in 2020. The scholarships will include: two cleanings, two exams and one set of x-rays for a full year. The scholarship also includes a discount of 30% off regular services and 20% off advance services up to $2,000. We can’t wait to see you there!

