HUSD Student of the Week: Bailey

Congratulations to Bailey from Bright Futures Preschool for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week. This is Bailey’s second year at Bright Futures Preschool. He has grown in so many ways since he first began school. Bailey has come out of his shell this year and now he actively engages with his peers and loves to play. He is a happy boy who loves to sing and dance during circle time. Bailey can usually be found exploring the classroom and finding new and adventurous ways to express himself. We are very proud of the work that he does in the classroom; he practices his pre-writing skills, glues activities into his journal, and completes art projects. Bailey is responsible and even knows how to hang up his things on his hook and clean up after breakfast. Way to go Bailey!