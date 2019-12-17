OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 17
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

HUSD Student of the Week: Bailey

Bailey (Courtesy)

Bailey (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 2:09 p.m.

Congratulations to Bailey from Bright Futures Preschool for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week. This is Bailey’s second year at Bright Futures Preschool. He has grown in so many ways since he first began school. Bailey has come out of his shell this year and now he actively engages with his peers and loves to play. He is a happy boy who loves to sing and dance during circle time. Bailey can usually be found exploring the classroom and finding new and adventurous ways to express himself. We are very proud of the work that he does in the classroom; he practices his pre-writing skills, glues activities into his journal, and completes art projects. Bailey is responsible and even knows how to hang up his things on his hook and clean up after breakfast. Way to go Bailey!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

HUSD Student of the Week: Covin
HUSD Student of the Week: Owen
Student of the Week: Sadie
HUSD Student of the week, Jan. 11, 2017
HUSD Student of the Week: Jackson

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries