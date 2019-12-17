Holiday ‘miracle’ as dying mother sees her son wed

A mother’s Christmas miracle: terminal cancer stalled long enough so she can keep her promise to attend her middle son’s wedding ceremony.

A husband and seven adult children able in 24 hours to arrange a no-frills, civil celebration that enabled her to hear the couple exchange vows from a hospital bed in an adjoining room.

A relative’s anonymous gift adequate to cover flight expenses for bride and groom, brothers and sisters, mother and a few of the other 60 guests willing to share in this family’s against-all-odds brand of love.

This is not a Hallmark movie script. This is a real Prescott tale.

To Brent Hatch, and his immediate and extended family, his wife’s faithful resolve to be present for her son’s marriage as her life ebbed, is what he declared “a true Christmas miracle.”

MIRACLE UNVEILED

Phelecia Hatch’s sole wish for the holiday season was to share the wedding joy of her son, McKay, 26, and fiancé, Sarah Skinner. A co-author with her husband of 34 years of two best-selling parenting books, she expected to sit at the family table for the elegant, 200-guest wedding on Dec. 14 in the Mormon temple in Provo, Utah.

She was not about to let the stomach cancer diagnosis she received three months ago interfere; she picked out a sage green gown to wear for the festivities. She and her son practiced the mother/son dance.

“She promised she would be at his wedding,” said her brother, Ethan Willis.

So it was with stunned shock Brent Hatch learned on Dec. 11 that her cancer was now unstoppable. He was advised the couple had just 24 hours to say their final goodbyes.

With no time to spare, the family rallied to stage a simple civil ceremony at the Hatch’s downtown Prescott home the couple moved into this past summer.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, some 60 guests were in the Hatch’s living room awaiting the young couple’s nuptials, a joyous occasion tinged with a rollercoaster of mixed emotions over Phelecia’s failing health, her husband declared.

“Their cozy mountain home was turned into a beautiful wedding hall with twinkling lights, white roses, balloons, white flowers, chairs set up, candles all prepared by many loving hands,” said Willis, the church bishop who performed the ceremony. “I can’t even describe the mind-picture I have, and the feeling there that morning with Phoenicia in her bed dressed in her sage green reception dress; present and able to witness her son’s marriage, hand-in-hand with her best friend and husband Brent. Even though she was heavily medicated, a tear came down her face as Sarah, the bride, walked down the aisle in her living room. The bride and groom stood before the room with full smiles.”

Just after the “I dos,” the bride in her white gown and the groom in his wedding suit — Hatch rushing his brother-in-law as Phelecia’s breathing became more labored — Hatch held his wife’s hand so, together, they could pen their signatures on the newlywed’s marriage certificate.

Thirty minutes later, with immediate family around her bed, the now-married son giving her a final kiss on the cheek, Phelecia slipped into her eternal slumber.

“Phelecia’s serene and serendipitous passing was a rare sacred experience as she moved beyond the veil,” wrote her daughter-in-law Ali Hatch.

MIRACLE CONTINUES

Two days after Phelecia’s death, Hatch and his children reconvened in Utah for McKay’s formal wedding service. At the closing of those ceremonies, he said, the newlyweds gave a memorial to his now-absent, yet eternally present, mother.

“Her faith in God’s will was unshakable. Always trusting in a miracle, she submitted to the will of God’s plan for her life,” Willis said. “She was the most pure and loving person, she had no guile. She saw everyone through the eyes of God.”

Hatch said he found an unexpected peace in the juxtaposition of blessing and grief.

On the one hand, there was the excitement of a young couple’s beginning; on the other an appreciation of a gracious mother who showered her children and grandchildren with unrelenting love, Hatch described.

“It was a hard decision to allow all those people around my wife, but I don’t think she would have had it any other way,” he said.

NEW MIRACLES

With his wife’s funeral days away, Hatch said he is already imagining the miracles to come from the story of his wife’s final hour.

His wife’s legacy is unlikely to be the one the two planned together — preventing youth suicide by establishing stronger family roots — yet will be a miracle in many lives all the same, he said.

Working with his wife’s family, Hatch intends to launch a nonprofit in his wife’s name, informally one he now suggests as “The Hug Project Cancer Awareness Tour.”

The couple’s last book was titled, “The Hug Project — The Secret to Raising Connected Families.”

Had his wife undergone an endoscopy when she started having certain gastric symptoms, the cancer that ravaged her body might never have had the chance to take hold, Hatch said. Despite a family history of esophageal and colon cancer, Phelecia was never pushed by her doctors to undergo such screening tests, he said.

“My mission is to now help people be aware of endoscopies and colonoscopies,” Hatch said. “I want to raise money to help people who don’t have the funds (for such tests) and to raise awareness … So I have to focus on her legacy. To me, it’s a miracle how this whole thing happened.”