Enjoy a wonderful night of music, Holiday Piano Recital, Dec. 20

The Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department presents their annual Holiday Piano Recital at The Prescott Valley Civic Center, 3rd Floor Activity Room, 7501 E. Civic Circle from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.

Join us for a wonderful night of music showcasing the talented students of our piano instructor Miranda Bailey.

This is a free event, open to the public. No RSVP required.

For more information please contact Isabella Chewning at 928-759-3127 or ichewning@pvaz.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event