Enjoy a wonderful night of music, Holiday Piano Recital, Dec. 20
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 6:30 a.m.
The Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department presents their annual Holiday Piano Recital at The Prescott Valley Civic Center, 3rd Floor Activity Room, 7501 E. Civic Circle from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
Join us for a wonderful night of music showcasing the talented students of our piano instructor Miranda Bailey.
This is a free event, open to the public. No RSVP required.
For more information please contact Isabella Chewning at 928-759-3127 or ichewning@pvaz.net.
