Drive through Christmas Story, Dec. 20 - 23

Experience the Christmas story at a drive-through display at Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Lane in Prescott Valley from 7 to 8:30 pm. on Friday, Dec. 20 through Monday, Dec. 23.

Live actors in period costumes will re-enact the Christmas Story at various stations as you drive through.

For more information, call 928-772-7602 or visit bethelisaplace.org.

