Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 17
Dancing Elves: Safeway raising money for ‘Turkey Bucks’ program

Safeway “Elves” dancing for money raised. (Courtesy)

Safeway “Elves” dancing for money raised. (Courtesy)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 8:18 p.m.

It’s Friday afternoon right after work, the weekend is here. You head to Safeway to pick a few things up for dinner and as you’re walking in, you see… dancing elves doing the Macarena to “Jingle Bell Rock.”

It’s all part of the store’s Turkey Bucks program, said Floral Manager Carie Schultz. Something every Safeway has been doing for the past few years, the goal is to raise money for turkey meals from the deli that go to the less fortunate, Schultz said.

“We work in conjunction with the food bank to help the less fortunate in the community,” she said. “The great thing about it is it actually stays local.”

During the lead up to Thanksgiving, the store had a dancing turkey doing the Chicken Dance and enough money for 330 turkey meals was raised, Schultz said. They want to match and hopefully beat it, she said. As of Wednesday, Dec. 11, the store had raised $30,150 altogether, which is enough for 526 meals, Schultz said.

It runs through Saturday, Dec. 21, and on the weekends, any donation of $5 or more will get the elves to dance, creating some excitement and fun, she said. It’s all about Christmas being the spirit of giving, which she really enjoys, Schultz said.

“It’s great knowing that you can help a family in need,” she said. “There’s enough worries in the world that you shouldn’t have to worry about where your meal’s coming from. That’s one of the greatest feelings that you can give is knowing that you’re helping someone get their Christmas meal.”

The store can’t do it without the community and it’s a blessing that they’ve been supportive and helped so much so far, Schultz said. All they’re asking, she said, is their continued support.

Safeway is located at 1031 N. Highway 89.

