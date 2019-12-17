Couple who bought $120k banana art sense it will be iconic
MIAMI — A Miami couple who bought a headline-grabbing banana duct-taped to a wall have acknowledged the absurdity of the artwork, but say they believe it will become an icon and plan to gift it to a museum.
Billy and Beatrice Cox said in a statement that they spent more than $100,000 on the “unicorn of the art world” after seeing “the public debate it sparked about art and our society.”
The conceptual artwork — “Comedian,” by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan — was the talk of last week’s Art Basel Miami. The artist sold three editions, each in the $120,000 to $150,000 range, according to the Perrotin gallery.
“We are acutely aware of the blatant absurdity of the fact that “Comedian” is an otherwise inexpensive and perishable piece of produce and a couple inches of duct tape,” the Coxes said. “Ultimately we sense that Cattelan’s banana will become an iconic historical object.”
The piece was widely parodied on social media. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest framed a bagel with a piece of duct tape over it and Brooke Shields taped a banana to her forehead, writing, “An expensive selfie,” on Instagram.
On Saturday at the art fair, Georgian-born artist David Datuna removed the latest iteration of the banana from the wall, unpeeled it and took a bite as a large crowd documented the moment with their phones.
“I respect Maurizio, but it’s art performance: Hungry artist,” said Datuna, who was not among the buyers.
The piece became such a focus of gawking that the gallery removed it Sunday for the final day to encourage viewers to see the rest of the art fair.
The Miami couple — whose purchase included a “certificate of authenticity” along with the banana and the piece of tape — said they plan to loan and later gift the work to an unspecified art institution in hopes of attracting new generations to the museum.
They plan to throw out old bananas when appropriate. “Yes ... the banana itself will need to be replaced,” they said.
The couple compared the artwork to Andy Warhol’s now iconic “Campbell’s Soup Cans,” which said was initially “met with mockery.”
Critics reasoned they could easily recreate the pricey art following a quick trip to the grocery store, but the gallery said in a statement that certificates of authenticity are crucial in conceptual art.
Without one, “a piece of conceptual artwork is nothing more than its material representation.”
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: