Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 17
Council looks at rewritten sign code
Next stop: planning & zoning

Chino Valley Council rewrites the signage code. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Chino Valley Council rewrites the signage code. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 8:21 p.m.

The Chino Valley Town Council got a look at the rewritten section of town code regarding signs at its study session Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 10.

Taking into consideration suggestions by several business owners, the code now differentiates between permanent signage, intended and constructed to be lasting and enduring so that it may be displayed for a long-lasting period of time, temporary signage, intended to be displayed for a limited period of time until a business’ permanent signage is installed, and auxiliary signage, an A-frame or feather sign used to supplement permanent signage.

Temporary sign permits, according to the newly written code, shall be issued for no more than six months, are not renewable and the sign shall be removed as soon as permanent signage is installed or after those six months are over. Special event and auxiliary signs do not require temporary sign permits.

“I think it addressed some of the issues we had,” said Councilman Mike Best. “I hope our (residents) can live with it because I can.”

The rewrite comes after several business owners in Chino Valley became upset about having to take down their feather flags after a short period of time to comply with the old language in the sign code that stipulated that new businesses had up to six months to keep their feather flags out in front for advertising before having to remove and replace them with permanent signage.

In May, Development Services Director Joshua Cook brought up in a Town Council Study Session that the code did not include language allowing for the renewal of temporary sign permits and asked for time to change that.

In October, business owners gave their opinions that the rewritten code should make a distinction between temporary signs and unaffixed signs put up after the permanent sign has been erected.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Cook said the language in the rewritten code allows for special signage to be used by more than just businesses.

“We tried to make it so that other entities besides businesses can use the special signage,” he said. “For instance, like churches or other organizations that are not necessarily commercial will still be able to display their banners and temporary signage.”

Councilman Corey Mendoza said he didn’t see any language in the rewritten code regarding signage for things that happen occasionally, such as the Chino Valley Morning Lions who put up their sign for Christmas tree sales once a year.

Best, one of the Chino Valley Morning Lions, said the tree lot is on a property that belongs to somebody else and is not used all year long. There’s a lighted sign that says what the lot’s hours are and what trees are available and it’s up three weeks depending on how quickly trees are sold, he said.

In those instances, Cook said, it’s tied to the actual use permit. He can go back and add that language in, he said.

Once the language is added in, the code will come before the Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission who will then send it back to council for a vote.

Contact
