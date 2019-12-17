Come see 'The Nutcracker Ballet', Dec. 20 - 21

The James Family Prescott YMCA Dance Studio presents “The Nutcracker Ballet” at the Ruth Street Theater, 1050 Ruth St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Come enjoy a night of fantasy as we follow Clara through a wintry wonderland of battles, sweets, fairies and queens at this classic, holiday ballet.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 ages 3 to 9 and $15 ages 10 and older. Children under 2 are free. Tickets are $5 less if purchased at the YMCA in advance.

For more information, call 928-445-7221 or visit prescottymca.org.