Come see 'The Nutcracker Ballet', Dec. 20 - 21
The James Family Prescott YMCA Dance Studio presents “The Nutcracker Ballet” at the Ruth Street Theater, 1050 Ruth St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Come enjoy a night of fantasy as we follow Clara through a wintry wonderland of battles, sweets, fairies and queens at this classic, holiday ballet.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 ages 3 to 9 and $15 ages 10 and older. Children under 2 are free. Tickets are $5 less if purchased at the YMCA in advance.
For more information, call 928-445-7221 or visit prescottymca.org.
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- More than 10 pounds of heroin seized during traffic stop in Camp Verde
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: