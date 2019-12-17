OFFERS
City of Prescott seeks new applicants for boards, commissions and committee members in 2020

The Prescott City Hall office building is seen. (Courier file photo)

The Prescott City Hall office building is seen. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 8:24 p.m.

The City of Prescott Council Subcommittee for Appointments is now accepting applications for citizens who are interested in serving on a number of the city’s boards, commissions and committees with various term expirations, according to a release.

The City of Prescott is seeking applications for the following:

Acker Trust Board: Five vacancies; does not need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

Advisory & Appeals Board: Three vacancies; need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

Art in Public Places Committee: Five vacancies; does not need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

Board of Adjustment: Two vacancies; need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

CDBG Citizens Advisory Committee: Seven vacancies; does not need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

Library Advisory Board: Seven vacancies; does not need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board: Five vacancies; need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

Planning & Zoning Commission: Two vacancies; need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

Prescott Preservation Commission: One vacancy; need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

Tourism Advisory Committee: Five vacancies; does not need to be a resident of Prescott; term is March 2020-March 2022.

“Boards, commissions and committees provide opportunities for citizens to take an active role in their local government,” City of Prescott spokesperson John Heiney said in an email.

Members are appointed by the City Council upon recommendation from the Council Subcommittee on Appointments following review of applications.

Applications are due to the City of Prescott by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

For more information, visit prescott-az.gov, or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 928-777-1245.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

