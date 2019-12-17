OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 17
Chino Valley Town Council approves Craftsman Court rezoning
Will offer reasonably priced housing, applicant says

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 8:27 p.m.

The 10 acres for the Craftsman Court project were approved for rezoning at Tuesday, Dec. 11, Chino Valley Town Council meeting.

Located at 701 N. Road 1 East on the southeast corner of Juniper Drive and N. Road 1 East, applicant Paul Aslanian said during the November Planning & Zoning Commission meeting that he felt it is going to be a great project for Chino Valley and meets some needs the town has.

“It offers some reasonably priced housing,” Aslanian said, adding it “hit a price point that isn’t met anywhere in the Prescott area and still maintain site built homes.”

Tuesday night’s vote rezones the land from Agricultural Residential Five Acre Minimum zoning district to the Single Family Residential-7,000 Square Foot Minimum Lot Area zoning district with a Planned Area Development.

The reason for the PAD, according to Planner Alex Lerma in November, is because the request was for a higher density not allotted in the code. It is, however, adjacent to other properties with higher density than what is in the town’s development standards, Lerma said.

It is surrounded by Colonial Villas with lots that are an average of 8,190 square feet, Chino Meadows with lots that are an average of 8,000 square feet, Highlands Ranch with lots that are an average of 6,400 square feet, Road Runner Mobile Home Park that has about 3.5 mobile homes per acre feet with about 32 mobile homes and Country West Manufactured Home Park with a 7,260 square foot minimal site area and six mobile homes per acre.

The property is also next to the community core which sees a higher density of traffic and pedestrians, Lerma said. It’s an area that supports this type of development, he said.

“The density is there,” Lerma said.

The rezoning was approved 6-1 with Councilman Cloyce Kelly voting against it.

