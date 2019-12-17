7 in 7: Highlands Center Luminaria, Storm Large, square dancing

Between the Highlands Center for Natural History’s first ever Winter Luminaria, Storm Large at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center and learning to square dance with the Mile High Squares, the Prescott area offers a lot to do as the holiday season comes to a head.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Enjoy the James Family Discovery Gardens at the Highlands Center for Natural History on a winter’s eve with the Center’s first-ever Winter Luminaria.

Though tickets are sold out for the event Friday, Dec. 20, there are still tickets left for the Thursday, Dec. 19, Luminaria. Held from 6 to 8 p.m., attendees can stroll through the Discovery Gardens guided by the soft glow of luminaries and the tones of seasonal music, introduced to newly developed Discovery Stations centered on winter-themed topics. There will also be wine and beer, appetizers, music and education.

Admission is $30 for nonmembers and $25 for members. For more information or to register, visit www.highlandscenter.org.

The Highlands Center for Natural History is located at 1375 S. Walker Road.

2 – Give the kids a chance to decorate some cookies at the Prescott Public Library with the 12th annual Cookie House Decorating event.

Meant for children of all ages, the event is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and seating is limited. Register online at www.prescottlibrary.info, at the Youth Desk or by calling 928-777-1537.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

3 – Get a dose of entertainment by seeing Storm Large at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center Friday, Dec. 20.

Armed with a powerful voice and mischievous nature, the one-time Pink Martini singer has built a national following with a set including everything from classic ballads and jazz standards to rock & roll.

Having performed in night clubs and symphony halls around the United States and Canada, Large has an ability to render every song from Cole Porter to Queen with poignancy and an unforgettable flair.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance start at $32. There is also a dinner before the program at 5:30 p.m., tickets are $36. Tickets for both programs are available online at www.ycpac.com.

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St.

4 – Get a dose of holiday magic as the James Family Prescott YMCA puts on two performances of its annual Nutcracker Ballet at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Prescott High School’s Ruth Street Theater, 1050 Ruth St.

The Prescott YMCA is the only organization in Prescott to put “The Nutcracker” on in any form, and the dance department’s dancers have worked hard on technique, form and grace. Advance tickets, available at the YMCA Membership Desk, are $10 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, $10 for youth and free for children 2 and younger.

Prescott YMCA is located at 750 Whipple St.

5 – See a tribute to Tom Jones with Roger’s Tom Jones and the Motown Blossoms at Prescott Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

In addition to the music of Tom Jones, who has sold more than 100 million records, the show will also present tunes by record-breaking Motown favorite such as The Marvelettes, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, The Shirelles, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas. Amber Dirks, guest singer for Sister Sledge, will also honor Gladys Knight, and Nisha Kataria, previously referred to on CNN as Michael Jackson’s protégé, will make a guest appearance to honor U.S. veterans.

Tickets for the show are $25 for adults, available online at www.pca-az.net.

6 – Grab a partner and learn to square dance with the Mile High Square Dance Club at the Prescott Valley Moose Lodge, 6501 E. Sixth St, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.

For more information, visit www.mile-highsquare.org or call 928-821-1400.

7 – Celebrate Christmas with others at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s 39th annual “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

A popular annual community outreach event, parish members, public safety personnel from the Quad Cities, and volunteer supporters from the community at large all come together to make Christmas a joyful one for anyone alone or who may not otherwise celebrate Christmas. There will be cheerful Christmas decor, Santa Claus, and festive carols. Guests head home with a warm handshake, a smile and a bag of cookies, comforted in the knowledge that on this joyous day, they are not alone.

Free shuttle service is available from the following locations:

PRESCOTT:

Staples/Sprouts parking lot on the south corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets

Pickup every half hour starting 10:30 a.m. - Last pick up 1 p.m.

Prescott United Methodist Church parking lot, 505 West Gurley

Pickup times: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. - Last pick up 12:30 p.m.

Prescott Coalition for Compassion and Justice parking lot, corner of Miller Valley and West Madison

Pickup times: 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. - Last pick up 12:45 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

CASA Adult Center 9360 East Manzanita Circle

Pickup times: 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. - Last pick up 1 p.m.

Safeway parking lot, 7720 E. Highway 69

Pickup times: 11:20 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 1:20 p.m. - Last pick up 1:20 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY

Safeway parking lot, 1031 N. Highway 89

Pickup times: 10:30 a.m. & 11:45 a.m. - Last pick up 11:45 a.m.

The American Legion, 650 E Rd 3 S

Pickup times: 10:45 a.m., noon - Last pick up noon.

For more information, call the church office at 928-778-4499.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com.