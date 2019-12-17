2 UGA linemen heading to NFL; RB Swift hasn't made decision
College Football
ATHENS, Ga.— Georgia offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson announced Tuesday they are entering the NFL draft.
Running back D'Andre Swift said he will wait until after the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl to make a decision on whether to give up his final college season to turn pro.
Thomas, an Associated Press first-team All-American, announced on social media that he will skip the bowl game in New Orleans to begin preparing for the draft. He is expected to be a top-10 pick.
"Since I was a kid, I've dreamed of playing in the National Football League," Thomas wrote. "Today, I am taking a step to turn that dream into a reality."
Wilson also made his announcement on social media. Though he didn't specifically say whether he plans to play when No. 5 Georgia (11-2) faces No. 8 Baylor (11-2), he seemed to indicate that is college career is over.
"I will surely miss blocking between the hedges but it's time for the next man up!" Wilson wrote. "I will begin preparing for the next chapter in my life!"
Swift is expected to enter the draft, but he said Tuesday he's still pondering his future. The junior back will apparently play in the Sugar Bowl, looking to add to his 1,216 yards rushing this season.
"I have not made my decision yet," Swift said on Twitter. "I will decide after the bowl game!!!"
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: