2 UGA linemen heading to NFL; RB Swift hasn't made decision
College Football

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (71) is shown in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Murray State, in Athens, Ga. Thomas was selected to The Associated Press All-American team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (71) is shown in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Murray State, in Athens, Ga. Thomas was selected to The Associated Press All-American team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 10:33 p.m.

ATHENS, Ga.— Georgia offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson announced Tuesday they are entering the NFL draft.

Running back D'Andre Swift said he will wait until after the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl to make a decision on whether to give up his final college season to turn pro.

Thomas, an Associated Press first-team All-American, announced on social media that he will skip the bowl game in New Orleans to begin preparing for the draft. He is expected to be a top-10 pick.

"Since I was a kid, I've dreamed of playing in the National Football League," Thomas wrote. "Today, I am taking a step to turn that dream into a reality."

Wilson also made his announcement on social media. Though he didn't specifically say whether he plans to play when No. 5 Georgia (11-2) faces No. 8 Baylor (11-2), he seemed to indicate that is college career is over.

"I will surely miss blocking between the hedges but it's time for the next man up!" Wilson wrote. "I will begin preparing for the next chapter in my life!"

Swift is expected to enter the draft, but he said Tuesday he's still pondering his future. The junior back will apparently play in the Sugar Bowl, looking to add to his 1,216 yards rushing this season.

"I have not made my decision yet," Swift said on Twitter. "I will decide after the bowl game!!!"

