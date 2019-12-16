PUSD Ed Foundation 'Prize Patrol' awards $25K in teacher grants

Discovery Gardens’ preschoolers Monday morning either covered their ears or clapped as the Prescott High School band drum line escorted district leaders and donors to serenade a three-teacher team.

The musical hoopla was the prelude to a moment repeated in several classrooms across the district — the award of $25,000 in teacher grants for programs or equipment needed to enhance student learning.

Hugging and crying all at the same time, Discovery Gardens’ teachers Shae Morris, Lanette Merkt and Judy Ely could not suppress their excitement over their selection for the foundation’s first preschool grants. Their $3,281 will purchase communication technology devices and learning stations for six classrooms.

At 8:45 a.m., the Prescott Education Foundation prize patrol, composed of about 30 district leaders, school board members, foundation donors and a handful of 1957 Badger alumni, kicked off a morning of gift-giving across the district that will last far beyond the holidays. All told, the foundation presented checks to 11 teachers, including two three-teacher teams, to pay for such things as drones, an outdoor sensory path and a new STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, Art and Manufacturing) space at Granite Mountain School.

The first stop was in Debbie Hammer’s sculpture and art classroom where students are working on three-dimensional film and art projects.

Hammer’s jaw dropped when she saw the amount of the oversized check Superintendent Joe Howard twirled in his arms — $5,732 to increase the number of stop- motion animation stations from four to six. The stations will enable students to create a group film focused on the works of artist Vincent Van Gogh.

With tears in her eyes, Hammer said she never expected to get such a large gift; her request was for $1,200.

“Thank you so much,” Hammer said, joking that when she heard the drummers outside she pondered why the band was practicing in the alley behind her art classroom.

The band then led the group through the halls, stopping in Robyn Bryce’ classroom, where tears flowed again — complete with plenty of jumping up and down despite all students remaining in their seats.

Class of 1957 member Bob Williams said he was “tickled pink” at Bryce’ delight; the class donated $1,000 to the foundation to be used toward the teacher grants. Bryce received $2,453 to buy a piece of manufacturing equipment and safety gear for the new creative media laboratory, known as “The Lab.”

“You just made her day,” announced senior Eve Hawker as Bryce struggled to control her emotions.

Bryce’ is the brainchild behind the new “Lab” program, and Eve said her teacher is just over the top about the educational potential and the investment the community has made in this 21st century space. “It’s definitely going to help improve the lab, and help her to teach more things.”

“This is fantastic,” Williams said of the now six-year-old foundation grant program that encourages teachers to ask for the money to offer innovations that push their students to be creative thinkers.

To the students, Williams advised them to remember this fanfare and it is tied to a “great teacher” whose sole desire is to give them the little bit more they need to be prepared for a world beyond high school.

The other grant recipients are:

• Granite Mountain STEAM coordinator Emma Gifford awarded $3,000 to covert a section of the school library into a STEAM Makerspace with kits students can use to learn more about engineering and electronics, as well as design and create new technology.

• Granite Mountain special education teachers Erinn Holloway, Andrea Gilman and Karissa Bruce awarded $1,982 for an outdoor sensory path.

• Mile High Middle School computer technology teacher Sara Runyan awarded $5,420 to buy a drone that students can learn to code and soar.

• Mile High Middle School special education teacher awarded $3,000 to create a special space for emotionally disturbed students complete with alternate seating and projects to help improve social skills.

Foundation president Jenna James said the nonprofit organization has raised some $600,000 since its inception, with every single donor dollar invested back into programs that benefit all students. The teacher grants are one of those programs.

James said she so appreciates teachers dreaming big for their students.

“It’s so rewarding for us to make these dreams come true for these teachers,” James said.

Foundation Executive Director Tami Phillips all smiles as the “prize patrol” visited four of the district’s seven schools, including the preschool program.

“It is always heartwarming to see how many people truly care about the education of our children and the incredible impact our teachers are making,” Phillips said.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.