OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 16
Weather  23.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PUSD Ed Foundation 'Prize Patrol' awards $25K in teacher grants

Discovery Gardens three-teacher team of Shae Morris, Lanette Merkt and Judy Ely (left to right) delight in their teacher grant of $3,281 to purchase communication computer technology for six classrooms. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Discovery Gardens three-teacher team of Shae Morris, Lanette Merkt and Judy Ely (left to right) delight in their teacher grant of $3,281 to purchase communication computer technology for six classrooms. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: December 16, 2019 10:12 p.m.

Discovery Gardens’ preschoolers Monday morning either covered their ears or clapped as the Prescott High School band drum line escorted district leaders and donors to serenade a three-teacher team.

The musical hoopla was the prelude to a moment repeated in several classrooms across the district — the award of $25,000 in teacher grants for programs or equipment needed to enhance student learning.

Hugging and crying all at the same time, Discovery Gardens’ teachers Shae Morris, Lanette Merkt and Judy Ely could not suppress their excitement over their selection for the foundation’s first preschool grants. Their $3,281 will purchase communication technology devices and learning stations for six classrooms.

At 8:45 a.m., the Prescott Education Foundation prize patrol, composed of about 30 district leaders, school board members, foundation donors and a handful of 1957 Badger alumni, kicked off a morning of gift-giving across the district that will last far beyond the holidays. All told, the foundation presented checks to 11 teachers, including two three-teacher teams, to pay for such things as drones, an outdoor sensory path and a new STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, Art and Manufacturing) space at Granite Mountain School.

The first stop was in Debbie Hammer’s sculpture and art classroom where students are working on three-dimensional film and art projects.

Hammer’s jaw dropped when she saw the amount of the oversized check Superintendent Joe Howard twirled in his arms — $5,732 to increase the number of stop- motion animation stations from four to six. The stations will enable students to create a group film focused on the works of artist Vincent Van Gogh.

With tears in her eyes, Hammer said she never expected to get such a large gift; her request was for $1,200.

“Thank you so much,” Hammer said, joking that when she heard the drummers outside she pondered why the band was practicing in the alley behind her art classroom.

photo

Prescott High media technology teacher Robyn Bryce is surprised with her teacher grant award. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

The band then led the group through the halls, stopping in Robyn Bryce’ classroom, where tears flowed again — complete with plenty of jumping up and down despite all students remaining in their seats.

Class of 1957 member Bob Williams said he was “tickled pink” at Bryce’ delight; the class donated $1,000 to the foundation to be used toward the teacher grants. Bryce received $2,453 to buy a piece of manufacturing equipment and safety gear for the new creative media laboratory, known as “The Lab.”

“You just made her day,” announced senior Eve Hawker as Bryce struggled to control her emotions.

Bryce’ is the brainchild behind the new “Lab” program, and Eve said her teacher is just over the top about the educational potential and the investment the community has made in this 21st century space. “It’s definitely going to help improve the lab, and help her to teach more things.”

“This is fantastic,” Williams said of the now six-year-old foundation grant program that encourages teachers to ask for the money to offer innovations that push their students to be creative thinkers.

To the students, Williams advised them to remember this fanfare and it is tied to a “great teacher” whose sole desire is to give them the little bit more they need to be prepared for a world beyond high school.

The other grant recipients are:

• Granite Mountain STEAM coordinator Emma Gifford awarded $3,000 to covert a section of the school library into a STEAM Makerspace with kits students can use to learn more about engineering and electronics, as well as design and create new technology.

• Granite Mountain special education teachers Erinn Holloway, Andrea Gilman and Karissa Bruce awarded $1,982 for an outdoor sensory path.

• Mile High Middle School computer technology teacher Sara Runyan awarded $5,420 to buy a drone that students can learn to code and soar.

• Mile High Middle School special education teacher awarded $3,000 to create a special space for emotionally disturbed students complete with alternate seating and projects to help improve social skills.

Foundation president Jenna James said the nonprofit organization has raised some $600,000 since its inception, with every single donor dollar invested back into programs that benefit all students. The teacher grants are one of those programs.

James said she so appreciates teachers dreaming big for their students.

“It’s so rewarding for us to make these dreams come true for these teachers,” James said.

Foundation Executive Director Tami Phillips all smiles as the “prize patrol” visited four of the district’s seven schools, including the preschool program.

“It is always heartwarming to see how many people truly care about the education of our children and the incredible impact our teachers are making,” Phillips said.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PUSD Student of the Week: Jan. 30, 2017
Humboldt Education Foundation’s second, $2,000 teacher grant cycle impacts many students
New grant helps Discovery Gardens Preschool grow
PUSD Student of the Week: Maggie Connery and Teacher of the Month: Ashlee Page
PUSD Student of the Week: Liam

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries