Prescott Valley Police Department retires K-9 Turco

Officials from the Prescott Valley Police Department attended the retirement ceremony for K-9 Turco on Dec. 12 (PVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 16, 2019 10:16 p.m.

Current and retired K-9s attended the retirement ceremony of K-9 Turco during the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting Dec. 12 at the public library auditorium.

Notable achievements in Turco’s career included locating quantities of marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine and heroin, along with hundreds of pieces of drug paraphernalia.

But Turco especially excelled at tracking and in the apprehension of suspects. For example, Turco helped apprehend two suspects who had stolen a vehicle and assaulted officers. He tracked the suspects for about two miles before pushing them out of hiding and into the custody of assisting officers.

In another incident, after a delayed alarm for a break-in at a business in Prescott Valley, Turco searched the building, tracking and locating a cash drawer that had been stolen from the property. He found the drawer 12 hours after the business was broken into.

Turco also found a 12-year-old autistic child who had run away from his care home at 10 p.m. in December. The child was wearing only jeans and a T-shirt. Turco found the child, allowing officers to get him to safety. Turco also located and apprehended a domestic violence suspect who had assaulted his girlfriend and fled before officers had arrived. Additionally, Turco helped the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) arrest a man who was violent toward his family and others, and who had a warrant out for his arrest. The man was in front of a residence, yelling and screaming at his family. After the deputy made initial contact, the man remained aggressive until Turco started barking. The man complied and was arrested without incident.

Turco is retiring with Officer Matt Williams, whom K-9 trainers and Officer Paul Hines commended for his continued training and work honing Turco’s tracking skills, among others.

The Prescott Valley Police Department provided the information for this story.

