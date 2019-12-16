Prescott Valley Police Department retires K-9 Turco
Current and retired K-9s attended the retirement ceremony of K-9 Turco during the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting Dec. 12 at the public library auditorium.
Notable achievements in Turco’s career included locating quantities of marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine and heroin, along with hundreds of pieces of drug paraphernalia.
But Turco especially excelled at tracking and in the apprehension of suspects. For example, Turco helped apprehend two suspects who had stolen a vehicle and assaulted officers. He tracked the suspects for about two miles before pushing them out of hiding and into the custody of assisting officers.
In another incident, after a delayed alarm for a break-in at a business in Prescott Valley, Turco searched the building, tracking and locating a cash drawer that had been stolen from the property. He found the drawer 12 hours after the business was broken into.
Turco also found a 12-year-old autistic child who had run away from his care home at 10 p.m. in December. The child was wearing only jeans and a T-shirt. Turco found the child, allowing officers to get him to safety. Turco also located and apprehended a domestic violence suspect who had assaulted his girlfriend and fled before officers had arrived. Additionally, Turco helped the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) arrest a man who was violent toward his family and others, and who had a warrant out for his arrest. The man was in front of a residence, yelling and screaming at his family. After the deputy made initial contact, the man remained aggressive until Turco started barking. The man complied and was arrested without incident.
Turco is retiring with Officer Matt Williams, whom K-9 trainers and Officer Paul Hines commended for his continued training and work honing Turco’s tracking skills, among others.
The Prescott Valley Police Department provided the information for this story.
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- More than 10 pounds of heroin seized during traffic stop in Camp Verde
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: