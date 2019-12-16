Prescott High students, teachers, parents learn self-defense skills

Fearing for her life, a Prescott High School (PHS) student reportedly fought her way out of a bad situation on Oct. 18.

The 15-year-old had been walking near the high school that afternoon when a man forced her into a vehicle and took her to a house on Oaklawn Drive, according a Prescott Police Department news release.

The man, later identified by police as 36-year-old Prescott resident David Littlehale, allegedly prevented her from leaving the home and “assaulted her multiple times, causing significant and serious injuries to her face and eye,” the release states.

She eventually managed to escape by physically resisting the man’s attacks, she told detectives after being found hiding in a nearby residence that day.

This recent incident inspired local martial arts instructors Dennis Goldsmith of Ganbare Shotokan Karate in Prescott and Alex Morris of Shin Pu Ren Family Karate in Prescott Valley to offer a free self-defense seminar at PHS on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“I thought that now, more than ever, people need to feel this sense of security and feel like they can go outside of their house and walk around town without fear of being assaulted or abducted; or at least have the confidence to protect themselves if something like that were to ever happen to them,” Goldsmith said.

All Prescott Unified School District students, staff and family members were invited to attend, and about 30 ended up doing so.

HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF

Of primary focus during the seminar was teaching the attendees how to stun and break away from an assailant in order to create space and time to run away.

“The whole class is about managing and maintaining distance,” said Morris, who led most of the instruction on Saturday.



This begins by having a keen awareness of what’s going on around you.

“Being aware of your surroundings is going to prevent these type of assaults more than anything else,” Morris said.

Next is knowing when to take action in a confrontation.



“This is where many people fail in defending themselves,” Morris said. “They don’t establish a boundary and give themselves permission to defend themselves. You don’t have to wait until someone starts swinging to defend yourself.”

With this boundary comes an attitude, he said.



“You can’t play the role of the victim if you’re going to survive the attack,” Morris said. “You have to become the attacker.”

Referring to the incident where the PHS student was kidnapped, he said one of the most significant takeaways from a self-defense perspective is to never let someone take you to a different location.

“That’s the number one thing that we saw that went wrong,” he said. “If this guy was grabbing me to take me away, even if it meant dragging myself to the ground to make sure that I don’t go anywhere, I want to basically communicate that ‘If you’re going to kill me, kill me right here.’ You don’t get in the car.”

Then there is knowing and using some basic techniques to fight back with. Morris emphasized using palms, legs, knees and elbows.

“I wouldn’t recommend punching in a fight, because you’ll likely end up breaking your hand,” he said.

And focus on your strengths.

“Use what you’ve got,” he said. “If you’ve got lower body power, use it.”

ATTENDEES’ EXPERIENCES

Mimicking the instructors, Molly Davis and her teenage daughter, Mackenna, quickly got the hang of some simple, yet effective, moves.

As a student at PHS, Mackenna said the kidnapping near campus caused her to want to know more about how to defend herself.



“The girl who got attacked is my age, and she knew some self-defense but she still got captured, so just knowing more affects so much,” she said. “I would definitely feel more confident in a fight now.”

Kelsey Secor also decided to bring her two teenage girls to the event.

“I think it’s great life skills,” Secor said. “I think every person is so different in how they respond to (violent) situations. At least we can say that we’ve done everything we could to at least give them the skills to use if necessary. Hopefully it never happens.”

As for Littlehale, the defendant in the kidnapping case, he is still going through the court process. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020, at the Yavapai County Superior Court. He is currently facing charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault.

