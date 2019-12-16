Fowl move: Stolen chicken returned to elementary students
Originally Published: December 16, 2019 11:55 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A school chicken stolen from a New Mexico elementary’s coop has been returned unharmed.
KOB-TV reports the chicken, Polka Dot, was returned to the students of Hodgin Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a man saw a story about the stolen bird.
The man says some students gave him the chicken because he is known to take care of the birds.
Polka Dot had been taken from her coop at the school over the weekend.
Students said that Polka Dot was like family and they have raised her since she was a chick.
No arrests have been made.
