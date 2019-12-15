Witucki: When the news nixes the headline

I have an interesting question about future newspaper readers.

Last week the Daily Courier received a late report about a missing person. We rushed to get the information online and onto the front page as quickly as we possibly could. The story was all set, but a few minutes before the pages were to be printed, we learned that the person had been found and was safe. Good news …but now we had less than 10 minutes to fix the front page!

We want our newspaper to be as correct as it possibly can, since we know thousands of loyal readers enjoy it every day. But changing the print version isn’t always easy — or fast.

Contrary to what you see in the movies, news editors do not like to yell “Stop the presses!” Stopping the presses is not only expensive, it takes up valuable time that needs to be used to bring the physical newspaper to your front door. There comes a time every night when we just can’t wait any longer — the paper has to go out, regardless of whatever may be wrong with it.

The best modern example of this came during the 2000 presidential election. It was an extremely close race, and many newspapers that night declared Al Gore the winner. But the news kept going, and by the next morning, several newspapers across the country were incorrect. Those papers were obviously not trying to be wrong. They printed the best information that they had at press time.

Perhaps you remember the photograph of a grinning Harry Truman holding up a copy of a newspaper with the headline “Dewey Defeats Truman.” The Chicago Daily Tribune had gone to print based on the best information that it had at the time, but the news kept on going, and soon the headline became incorrect. Again, that false headline was just an honest mistake.

Anyway, back at the Courier, we collectively hustled to get the story off of the page, change the website and re-do the 3D web edition of the paper. By the skin of our teeth, we got the newspaper out pretty much on time, give or take a minute. I work with unsung heroes here at the Courier who are dedicated to bringing you the news in spite of many challenges.

But what if we hadn’t been able to get that story off of the front page? I think that our readers are wise enough to know the difference between “fake news” and an honest mistake. But what about future readers? Will they have the patience to put up with such mistakes, or will they give up on newspapers altogether, thinking that an honest mistake due to changing news means that the whole thing can’t be trusted?

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.