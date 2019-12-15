OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 16
Weather  29.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Witucki: When the news nixes the headline

By Steve Witucki
Originally Published: December 15, 2019 7:51 p.m.

I have an interesting question about future newspaper readers.

Last week the Daily Courier received a late report about a missing person. We rushed to get the information online and onto the front page as quickly as we possibly could. The story was all set, but a few minutes before the pages were to be printed, we learned that the person had been found and was safe. Good news …but now we had less than 10 minutes to fix the front page!

We want our newspaper to be as correct as it possibly can, since we know thousands of loyal readers enjoy it every day. But changing the print version isn’t always easy — or fast.

Contrary to what you see in the movies, news editors do not like to yell “Stop the presses!” Stopping the presses is not only expensive, it takes up valuable time that needs to be used to bring the physical newspaper to your front door. There comes a time every night when we just can’t wait any longer — the paper has to go out, regardless of whatever may be wrong with it.

The best modern example of this came during the 2000 presidential election. It was an extremely close race, and many newspapers that night declared Al Gore the winner. But the news kept going, and by the next morning, several newspapers across the country were incorrect. Those papers were obviously not trying to be wrong. They printed the best information that they had at press time.

Perhaps you remember the photograph of a grinning Harry Truman holding up a copy of a newspaper with the headline “Dewey Defeats Truman.” The Chicago Daily Tribune had gone to print based on the best information that it had at the time, but the news kept on going, and soon the headline became incorrect. Again, that false headline was just an honest mistake.

Anyway, back at the Courier, we collectively hustled to get the story off of the page, change the website and re-do the 3D web edition of the paper. By the skin of our teeth, we got the newspaper out pretty much on time, give or take a minute. I work with unsung heroes here at the Courier who are dedicated to bringing you the news in spite of many challenges.

But what if we hadn’t been able to get that story off of the front page? I think that our readers are wise enough to know the difference between “fake news” and an honest mistake. But what about future readers? Will they have the patience to put up with such mistakes, or will they give up on newspapers altogether, thinking that an honest mistake due to changing news means that the whole thing can’t be trusted?

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Obama's victory was on page 9A
Errors in newspaper make communicating with reader less effective<BR>
Errors in newspaper make communicating with reader less effective<BR>
Witucki joins PNN as community editor
Letter: Thanks, Daily Courier

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries