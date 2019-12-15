PUSD Student of the Week: Meet Natalie
Originally Published: December 15, 2019 8:52 p.m.
Natalie Brown is a 4th-grade student at Abia Judd Elementary School. She is a stellar Jaguar! She is always smiling, always working hard, and always kind! We are so lucky to have her at our school!
— Mrs. Carr-Abia Judd, 4th Grade
Most Read
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: