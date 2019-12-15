OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 16
Weather  29.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Report: Supreme Court review of tax law unlikely

Noel Francisco, solicitor general for the U.S. Department of Justice. (Courtesy)

Noel Francisco, solicitor general for the U.S. Department of Justice. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: December 15, 2019 9:19 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Trump administration is siding against Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in his effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that California is illegally imposing its taxes on Arizona residents and businesses.

In a 28-page legal brief, Noel Francisco, the solicitor general for the U.S. Department of Justice told the court that the state —and Brnovich in particular — has no real standing to seek Supreme Court review of the tax practices of California.

Francisco said that if there is some illegality it is up to the firms that are affected to file suit. More to the point, he said any legal claims they have can be handled through the regular court process, all without involving the justices.

The court filing does not necessarily mean the justices won’t take up the case.

But they specifically asked Francisco for his views on the dispute. And that indicates they are likely to take his advice.

There was no immediate response from Brnovich.

The fight involves a franchise tax that California imposes on all firms “doing business’’ in that state.

That is defined under California law as “actively engaging in any transaction for the purpose of financial or pecuniary gain or profit.’’ It also includes the purchase and sale of stocks or bonds.

The minimum levy is $800 a year.

Brnovich said the problem is that California imposes that levy on limited liability companies that he said have “purely passive investments in California companies.’’

He said that affects more than 13,300 Arizona-based LLC who pay about $10.6 million a year to California under what he claims is an illegal scheme.

Brnovich said these companies don’t file suit themselves because that $800 may be too little for affected Arizonans to challenge the law. So he is going to court on their behalf.

But the attorney general said the state, too, has an interest.

He estimated that Arizona investors are paying a total of about $10.6 million a year to California under what he contends is an illegal tax scheme.

But any money paid by an Arizona-based LLC generally is considered a deductible business expense under Arizona law. And he figures Arizona loses about $484,000 a year.

And Brnovich said that makes the issue a dispute between two states, something that permits him to takes the case directly to the nation’s high court and bypass all those intermediate steps.

But Francisco told the justices that bringing a case directly to them without going through lower courts is — and should be — a rare occurrence.

For example, he said, there is a precedent for them to step in when there are fights between states concerning boundaries and the manner and use of waters in interstate lakes and rivers. And Francisco said Supreme Court intervention is appropriate when one state seeks to enforce financial obligations of another state.

“Arizona’s asserted interests do not fall into any of those categories,’’ he wrote.

Nor was Francisco convinced by other Brnovich arguments, including that when Arizonans refuse to pay that California is filing orders requiring banks in Arizona to make the payments from the customer’s account. And then California adds various fees and charges.

And Arizona’s lost tax revenues? Francisco said that results not from direct activities by California but instead by a decision by the Arizona Legislature to offer credits here for income taxes paid to other states.

Francisco also sniffed at Brnovich’s claim that Arizona has a “quasi-sovereign interest’’ in the economic well-being of its residents.

“Arizona has not, however, demonstrated that any economic injury to Arizona taxpayers affects its general population in a substantial way,’’ he wrote. And Francisco questioned whether Brnovich’s claim of more than 13,300 affected firms is even accurate.

The bottom line, Francisco said, is that that there is a legal procedure in place for affected Arizonans to seek relief.

“Taxpayers who are subject to California’s doing-business tax based on their investments in California LLCs may challenge those taxes through state administrative procedures and, if unsuccessful, bring refund actions in California state court,’’ he said, where they can assert the same constitutional claims that Brnovich is raising.

“Private suits are the proper way to vindicate such interests,’’ Francisco said. And he said the ability of multiple taxpayers to join together to file class-action lawsuits undermines Brnovich’s claim that individual taxpayers have no effective legal remedy.

Francisco’s filing comes within days of the Supreme Court rejecting another Brnovich plea to accept a case that had not gone through the regular court process. The justices without comment refused to hear his bid to allow him to go after the assets of the Sackler family that owns opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma to settle claims he has in an Arizona lawsuit that the company violated its promise not to promote and market its painkillers in deceptive ways.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Brnovich: Arizona investors paying millions to California in business scheme
Attorney General wants U.S. Supreme Court to rule California is illegally imposing taxes on Arizona residents
AG Brnovich accusing DOJ of being ‘surprisingly dismissive’ in DACA case
Attorney General finding allies in legal fight over California taxing Arizona businesses, individuals
State Supreme Court refuses to hear tuition challenge from Attorney General

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries