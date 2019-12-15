Report: Supreme Court review of tax law unlikely

PHOENIX — The Trump administration is siding against Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in his effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that California is illegally imposing its taxes on Arizona residents and businesses.

In a 28-page legal brief, Noel Francisco, the solicitor general for the U.S. Department of Justice told the court that the state —and Brnovich in particular — has no real standing to seek Supreme Court review of the tax practices of California.

Francisco said that if there is some illegality it is up to the firms that are affected to file suit. More to the point, he said any legal claims they have can be handled through the regular court process, all without involving the justices.

The court filing does not necessarily mean the justices won’t take up the case.

But they specifically asked Francisco for his views on the dispute. And that indicates they are likely to take his advice.

There was no immediate response from Brnovich.

The fight involves a franchise tax that California imposes on all firms “doing business’’ in that state.

That is defined under California law as “actively engaging in any transaction for the purpose of financial or pecuniary gain or profit.’’ It also includes the purchase and sale of stocks or bonds.

The minimum levy is $800 a year.

Brnovich said the problem is that California imposes that levy on limited liability companies that he said have “purely passive investments in California companies.’’

He said that affects more than 13,300 Arizona-based LLC who pay about $10.6 million a year to California under what he claims is an illegal scheme.

Brnovich said these companies don’t file suit themselves because that $800 may be too little for affected Arizonans to challenge the law. So he is going to court on their behalf.

But the attorney general said the state, too, has an interest.

He estimated that Arizona investors are paying a total of about $10.6 million a year to California under what he contends is an illegal tax scheme.

But any money paid by an Arizona-based LLC generally is considered a deductible business expense under Arizona law. And he figures Arizona loses about $484,000 a year.

And Brnovich said that makes the issue a dispute between two states, something that permits him to takes the case directly to the nation’s high court and bypass all those intermediate steps.

But Francisco told the justices that bringing a case directly to them without going through lower courts is — and should be — a rare occurrence.

For example, he said, there is a precedent for them to step in when there are fights between states concerning boundaries and the manner and use of waters in interstate lakes and rivers. And Francisco said Supreme Court intervention is appropriate when one state seeks to enforce financial obligations of another state.

“Arizona’s asserted interests do not fall into any of those categories,’’ he wrote.

Nor was Francisco convinced by other Brnovich arguments, including that when Arizonans refuse to pay that California is filing orders requiring banks in Arizona to make the payments from the customer’s account. And then California adds various fees and charges.

And Arizona’s lost tax revenues? Francisco said that results not from direct activities by California but instead by a decision by the Arizona Legislature to offer credits here for income taxes paid to other states.

Francisco also sniffed at Brnovich’s claim that Arizona has a “quasi-sovereign interest’’ in the economic well-being of its residents.

“Arizona has not, however, demonstrated that any economic injury to Arizona taxpayers affects its general population in a substantial way,’’ he wrote. And Francisco questioned whether Brnovich’s claim of more than 13,300 affected firms is even accurate.

The bottom line, Francisco said, is that that there is a legal procedure in place for affected Arizonans to seek relief.

“Taxpayers who are subject to California’s doing-business tax based on their investments in California LLCs may challenge those taxes through state administrative procedures and, if unsuccessful, bring refund actions in California state court,’’ he said, where they can assert the same constitutional claims that Brnovich is raising.

“Private suits are the proper way to vindicate such interests,’’ Francisco said. And he said the ability of multiple taxpayers to join together to file class-action lawsuits undermines Brnovich’s claim that individual taxpayers have no effective legal remedy.

Francisco’s filing comes within days of the Supreme Court rejecting another Brnovich plea to accept a case that had not gone through the regular court process. The justices without comment refused to hear his bid to allow him to go after the assets of the Sackler family that owns opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma to settle claims he has in an Arizona lawsuit that the company violated its promise not to promote and market its painkillers in deceptive ways.