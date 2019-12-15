Principal's rap aims to inspire students taking AzMERIT test

Bradshaw Mountain High School Principal Kort Miner is known for doing whatever it takes to coach 1,500 students to reach their potential, be it a pat on the shoulder, a firm, but encouraging word or spirited cheering when they excel in the classroom, on the ballfield at a concert or through a club.

His steady presence, and teen-acceptable sense of humor, is credited for a rapport that brings the best out of what he unabashedly suggests are his pride and joy.

Still, Miner stepped up the game last AzMERIT testing season when he turned “rapper” to inspire a strong performance from freshman, sophomores and juniors required to take the state’s standardized language arts and math tests.

The nearly 2 1/2-minute original “rapper” video that went viral, earning some 11,000 Facebook page views, shows Miner marching through the halls, peeking in school windows and dancing on the school roof, with cameo jams from supportive faculty, staff and students.

In the rap that begins with “Yo BMHS, Let’s Stick It,” Miner offers practical advice and, in fun-style, urges all students to do what they always do: “Swing for the fences on every try.”

For this coming year, the AzMERIT test – known as AzMERIT 2 – will be required just of sophomores. Juniors will take the ACT/SAT college preparatory exams.

Once again, though, Miner and Assistant Principal Laura Goligoski have come up with a way to encourage students to give their all when it comes to the standardized tests.

Throughout the area, high school students admit AzMERIT tests mean little to them, as they do not impact their grade average or college acceptance. Scores, though, do matter to districts as they impact state letter grades awarded to schools. Results also can impact state dollars to schools.

At the Governing Board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Miner shared the plan that will give juniors and seniors extra days off from school without penalty for those who attend all testing days this spring.

The testing period for spring 2020 starts on March 30 and concludes on April 24. The writing test will be given on April 3 with reading and math scheduled for both April 6 and 7. ACT testing days are March 31-April 2 and April 7-April 9.

Superintendent Dan Streeter said the testing of one group of students is something of a puzzle because of how it impacts the schedule for the rest of the students.

He said he appreciates Miner and Goligoski’s willingness to think outside the box so that those days are meaningful for all students.

Miner and Goligoski figured out food and days off top the list of incentives for most students. Food was deemed impractical, so they zeroed in on how to offer some extra days off.

Their hope: to prod freshman with the delayed gratification of an extended spring break come their junior and senior year if they attend all sophomore testing days.

Sophomores who earn proficiency scores will earn “grade bumps” in math, English and science. If then, as juniors, they complete either the ACT or SAT college preparatory exam, complete the required CPR course, earn credit for all their classes and are on track for graduation, they earn one extra day off before spring break begins.

Then as seniors — meeting all the other criteria — they are eligible for two days off prior to the beginning of spring break. Those dates are April 8-9, with the week-long spring recess to begin Friday, April 10.

Juniors and seniors ineligible for the incentives will be required to be present on those testing days or earn an unexcused absence.

“What a creative way to solve a problem,” declared board member Suzie Roth of a way to persuade students to show their true abilities on these tests.

Fellow board member Corey Christianson concurred.

Although schools are held accountable for those test scores, students are not personally impacted, so “this is a way to make sure they don’t just blow it off,” said Christianson, a standardized test opponent.

Asked by Roth about student reaction, Miner said it seems positive. What it will mean to scores is anybody’s guess, he said.

The 2019 “rap” was popular, Miner said. But there were no dramatic jumps in scores.

Will Miner add a new “rap” to the new plan? That’s a wait-and-see, he said.

Wink wink.

View the video online at https://en-gb.facebook.com/12news/videos/630900170691888/

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.