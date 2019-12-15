Prescott strategic plan up for review by City Council

An update of the City of Prescott’s strategic plan will top the agenda during three City Council meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The council will conduct a strategic-planning session during its study session at 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Other meetings that day will include a closed-door executive session at 11 a.m., and a regular voting meeting at 3 p.m. All of the meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the city’s lobbyist Barry Aarons will be on hand to facilitate the strategic planning session, which will include discussion of the plan that the council approved this past year.

The discussion is expected to be an update on progress to date, as well as an opportunity for discussion on possible amendments to the plan.

The existing plan includes a number of goals: Stabilization of the city’s general fund; economic development; quality of life; and promoting a service-oriented culture.

Other items on Tuesday’s agendas include: An Open Meeting Law training during the 1 p.m. study session; discussion of Arizona Eco Development during the 11 a.m. closed-door executive session; and consideration of changes to the vacation rental ordinance and fee structure during the 3 p.m. voting meeting.

— The Daily Courier