Movies at the Elks: The Polar Express, Dec. 18
See Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved children’s book, “The Polar Express” at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
This film follows a doubting young boy who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Rated G.
Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs.
Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine. For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
