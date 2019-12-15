OFFERS
Letter: A beautiful day

Originally Published: December 15, 2019 7:49 p.m.

Editor: This fall I enjoyed Tom Purcell’s column about the movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Now that it is showing here, I went to see it. Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers, whose TV show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood helped children years ago feel accepted and loved. This sensitive movie can touch the hearts of both children and adults. It brought tears to my eyes and a few chuckles as well.

After reading several letters to the editor about the need for opposing sides to resist hatred, I found this movie to have an answer. It is about listening, caring and finding ways to accept and heal our anger and sadness. Sharing our human emotions brings us to a new level where we feel like family and neighbors. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” can bring kindness to a suffering world.

Jeanne Hallquist

Prescott Valley

