OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 16
Weather  29.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fitzgerald mum on future following Cardinals' home finale
NFL

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) leave the field after f an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 38-24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) leave the field after f an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 38-24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

JOHN MARSHALL Associated Press
Originally Published: December 15, 2019 8:13 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Larry Fitzgerald wandered the field after the Arizona Cardinals ended a six-game losing streak, searching for hugs and handshakes.

He went through what seemed like half the Cleveland Browns sideline, stopping to share a laugh or a pat on the back and posing for a few photos.

When Fitzgerald finally found himself alone, he trotted off the field as he always does. No celebrations, no looks around the stadium, no saving a football or a jersey.

If this was the home finale of his storied career, Fitzgerald didn't treat it any differently than any other game.

"I told you, man, it's a job. I love what I do, but when it's over, it's over," Fitzgerald said following Arizona's 38-24 win over the Browns on Sunday. "I'm not going to lose any sleep and I've got a lot of great things ahead of me."

Fitzgerald was feted in Arizona's final home game a year ago amid speculation he might hang up the cleats for good. The Cardinals played video tributes to him during timeouts dubbed the "Twelve Days of Fitzmas" and fans serenaded him with chants of "Larry!" throughout the game.

Turns out, it wasn't Fitzgerald's finale.

Excited about playing in first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury's spread-out offense, Fitzgerald opted to return for a 16th season and continued to be productive at 36, leading the Cardinals with 69 catches for 711 yards and three touchdowns.

As a difficult season in the desert has drawn closer to the finish, the speculation about Fitzgerald's future has ratcheted up again.

As he did a year ago, Fitzgerald put no time frame for making a decision, gave no indication if he's leaning one way or another.

If he does call it a career, Fitzgerald will leave as one of the most productive and respected players in NFL history.

"He's the gold standard of what an NFL player should be," Cardinals guard Justin Pugh said. "He leads by example, he leads by work ethic, he's the GOAT for reason."

Fitzgerald will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible and find his No. 11 in Arizona's ring of honor after putting together one of the greatest careers by a receiver in NFL history.

A third-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2004, Fitzgerald has spent his entire career with the Cardinals, becoming a Valley of the Sun sports icon through his tireless work ethic, production and connection to the community.

Fitzgerald entered Sunday's game second behind Jerry Rice in NFL history with 1,372 catches and 16,690 yards receiving. He's sixth in career receiving TDs with 119 and holds nearly every significant receiving record in Cardinals history.

The respect comes from the professionalism Fitzgerald shows on the field and the countless hours he spends working with charities and the rest of the community.

"Larry is a tremendous person and an exceptional player and I feel very fortunate that I was with him 11 years and I saw him work every day," said Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, a Cardinals assistant from 2007-17. "I saw him grind every day. I saw him get himself ready to play during training camp and show up every Sunday and play. I don't know the last time he has missed a game. Just impeccable in everything he does."

Fitzgerald caught a 16-yard pass on Arizona's opening drive against Cleveland to extend his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 241, second only to Rice's 274 straight. Fitzgerald then caught two more passes on the drive, which Kenyan Drake finished with the first of his four touchdowns on an option from quarterback Kyler Murray.

Fitzgerald finished with five catches for 42 yards, nabbing one pass by reaching around a defensive back who seemed to have played him perfectly. Fitzgerald is known for making acrobatic one-handed catches, and almost added to the list when he tipped the ball with one hand and nearly came down with a spectacular grab in the second quarter.

"I really wanted that one bad," Fitzgerald said. "I had it and his helmet kind of nudged my arm and I couldn't hold onto it. I really was frustrated."

The Cardinals close out the season with road games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, so Sunday's game would be his last in Arizona if he does call it a career. An avid golfer and traveler, Fitzgerald will likely be in no rush to make a decision once the season does end.

There's little question which direction his teammates want him to take.

"It's not going to be his last game. He's coming back," Pugh said. "He needs a couple months off to go golf and he'll be back. If it is ... I'm not even going there."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cardinals sign Larry Fitzgerald to 1-year extension
Larry Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals for 16th season
Larry Fitzgerald endures 0-4 start to his 15th NFL season
Cardinals’ Fitzgerald not thinking beyond this football season
Fitzgerald mum on future plans amid speculation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries