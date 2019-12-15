Debut of new room for Boys & Girls Club

Kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona got their first look and enjoyed the newly renovated and renamed Fiesta Bowls Charities Resource Room at the Prescott Club Thursday afternoon, Dec. 12. Made possible thanks to support from Fiesta Bowl Charities and Blue Cross Blue Shield, it’s been a dream, a vision and a long time coming, said Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona Executive Director Nicole Kennedy.

“We’ve been working for a few years on our capital campaign here,” Kennedy said. “This is really the first step to address the programming space at the Prescott Club.”

These renovations come after the organization was given a gift from Fiesta Bowl Charities earlier in the year to transform the playground, she said.

The area also recognizes the social and emotional needs of the kids with a calm area for the kids to get away, have a moment and a break, Kennedy said. It will benefit an average of 75 kids a day, she said.

Information provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona.