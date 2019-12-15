Child killed, 3 others injured in a Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX — A 4-year-old girl is dead and three other people hospitalized after being rescued from a Phoenix apartment fire early Sunday, authorities said.

Phoenix Fire Department spokesman Rob McDade said crews responded to the scene about 4:30 a.m. and saw three people signaling for help from a second-floor bedroom window.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the window and broke the glass before rescuing a man, woman and 10-year-old girl.

Authorities said the 4-year-old girl was found near the front of the apartment and was declared dead at the scene.

They said the woman was in critical condition from smoke inhalation, but the man and 10-year-old girl were in stable condition.

Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the dead child or the names and ages of the other three people.

They say it's still unclear if the adults and children are all related.

McDade said the cause of the fire was under investigation but it appears to be accidental.