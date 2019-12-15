OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 15
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Child killed, 3 others injured in a Phoenix apartment fire

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 15, 2019 1:46 p.m.

PHOENIX — A 4-year-old girl is dead and three other people hospitalized after being rescued from a Phoenix apartment fire early Sunday, authorities said.

Phoenix Fire Department spokesman Rob McDade said crews responded to the scene about 4:30 a.m. and saw three people signaling for help from a second-floor bedroom window.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the window and broke the glass before rescuing a man, woman and 10-year-old girl.

Authorities said the 4-year-old girl was found near the front of the apartment and was declared dead at the scene.

They said the woman was in critical condition from smoke inhalation, but the man and 10-year-old girl were in stable condition.

Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the dead child or the names and ages of the other three people.

They say it's still unclear if the adults and children are all related.

McDade said the cause of the fire was under investigation but it appears to be accidental.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona in brief: Suspect arrested in killing of off-duty fire captain
Arizona in Brief: Arizona man struck, seriously injured while standing outside vehicle
The Latest: Girl, 10, and woman, 18, dead in Toronto rampage
Woman trapped in Phoenix crash gives emergency birth
Arizona in Brief: Man arrested in Phoenix killings of estranged wife, 2 kids

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries