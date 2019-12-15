OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
$500 reward offered in search for kidnapping suspect

Dylon Horne (YCSO/Courtesy)

Dylon Horne (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 15, 2019 2:25 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect accused of kidnapping two children as he unlawfully took a vehicle.

On Dec. 13, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of E. Shade Rd. in Rimrock for a report of an intoxicated person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Dylon Horne unlawfully took the victim’s vehicle with the victim’s 3-year-old child and 4-month-old baby inside. According to the victim, Horne was intoxicated. Horne fled the area at a high rate of speed with the two small children still inside. The victim and a friend attempted to follow Horne in a separate vehicle and contacted Horne at a mini-mart in the McGuireville area. The victim yelled to Horne that the kids were in the car and he needed to stop. Horne drove off again at a high rate of speed and the victim was unable to follow.

While fleeing in the area of Bice Rd., the vehicle Horne was driving struck another vehicle. Horne then fled the scene of the collision in the vehicle. Another victim called YCSO dispatch reporting a vehicle matching the victim’s description had just collided with a pickup truck on Bice road. Horne abandoned the vehicle on Kimberly’s Way, leaving the 3-year-old and 4-month-old alone in the car in cold weather. While abandoning the vehicle, Horne took the victim’s cell phone and credit card.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies found the vehicle and the children were located. The children were returned to their mother unharmed.

Horne is described as a 23-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 167 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include some facial tattoos. Horne’s last known address is on Dinky Creek Drive in Camp Verde.

Horne has a statewide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond out of the Yavapai County Superior Court stemming from fraud and impersonation charges. He is also facing charges of Unlawful Use of a Means of Transportation, two counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Endangerment, Criminal Damage and Theft from this incident.

Anyone providing information that leads to Horne’s arrest will be eligible to receive a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
